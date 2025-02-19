"Pete Alonso's wife maybe thinks about it more" – Ex-Phillies IF insists Mets star is content with his decision after $54,000,000 deal

While there are experts still claiming Pete Alonso might be ruing to leave the seven-year, $158 million extension offer on the table in 2023 to sign a lowly two-year, $54 million deal, former Philadelphia Phillies infielder Trevor Plouffe believes the first baseman will be happy with what he got.

Alonso reportedly didn't get what he asked for initially which was a long-term deal; however, with not much interest from elsewhere, he settled on a deal with the Mets, which includes a $20 million signing bonus and an opt out after the 2025 season.

During Tuesday's episode of Baseball Today, while host Chris Rose believed that Alonso would be kicking himself for not taking the Mets on their $158 million deal over a year ago, Plouffe was convinced it doesn't bother Pete much.

"But here’s the reality of the situation, Chris — if he chooses to take that $24 million player option in 2026, he’ll have made $73 million in his career," Plouffe said (24:31 onwards). "And he’s going to keep playing after that — he’s going to continue racking it up. It wouldn’t shock me, or anyone, to think that he’ll end up with over $100 million in career earnings.

"That guy doesn’t need much, Chris—what does he need? A batting cage? How much does a batting cage cost? That’s who he is. He’s just a baseball guy ... I don’t think it bothers him as much as people think. He’s playing baseball for the team he wants to play for. He’s making $30 million this year—times aren’t that bad."

Plouffe also brought Alonso's wife Haley into the conversation, this are the things more dwelled upon by the wives of baseball players.

"His wife? Maybe she thinks about it more — oh, I don’t know. I don’t know Pete personally, but he seems like a guy who isn’t really in the trenches of his mind about things. I think he just charges forward," Plouffe added.

It's not the end for Pete Alonso, says Trevor Plouffe who sees him going down as Mets legend

Trevor Plouffe also dismissed the notion that it's the end of the road for Pete Alonso. If the first baseman does well in 2025, he could be signing an even better contract.

Plouffe highlighted much to against the popular opinion, that baseball players don't need much than to get to play the game they love.

"It’s not like this is it for the rest of his career," Plouffe added. "After this season, he’s got a lot of things going for him—the qualifying offer won’t be there, and a lot of teams take that into consideration.

"This is Pete Alonso’s life—he’s a Major League Baseball player who hits home runs for a living. There’s nothing better than that, okay? And he’s going to be compensated quite nicely. He’s going to have everything he needs, and in the end, he’s going to be a New York Mets legend."

