Pete Alonso shares feelings on tying World Series-winning Mets legend in top 5 career RBI list

On Tuesday, Pete Alonso tied Ed Kranepool for the fifth spot for most RBIs in the New York Mets' history during the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He accomplished the feat in style after hitting a solo home run off Eduardo Rodríguez in the bottom of the fourth inning.

It was Alonso's 614th career RBI, and all of them have come with the Mets only. Thanks to Alonso & Co., the Mets were able to take down the Dbacks 8-3.

After the game, Alonso shared his feelings in an interview, acknowledging both the historical weight and personal meaning of the moment.

"Oh, sick. That’s awesome," Pete Alonso reacted when told about the stat. "Hell yeah. We've had just such a tremendous amount of guys come through this organization who are just absolute ballers, and to be on that list? I mean, that's really cool."

Alonso also reflected on the legacy of Kranepool — a member of the 1969 World Series team and one of the original Mets.

"Oh, right. Well, I mean, that guy — you can't think of the Mets without thinking of him," Alonso added. "He's one of those cornerstone guys, like one of the original Mets. I mean, for this franchise, he's one of those cornerstone guys that, for old-school fans — people love him. So that's really awesome."

Pete Alonso receives contract update from Mets owner

Coming into Tuesday's game, Pete Alonso has reminded everyone of his value after signing a bargain deal in the offseason, which will potentially see him make $30 million in 2025 and a $24 million player option to follow in 2026.

However, Alonso will most likely enter the free agency market, and even Mets owner Steve Cohen hinted at the same.

“Cohen told Sherman and Heyman that Alonso would explore the market at the end of the year, which he said he was ‘supportive of,’ and that the ballclub would ‘see where it goes,’” via Post’s Christian Arnold.

The Mets would likely try to re-sign him if that turns out to be the case.

“He’s a great Met, and I said this last year, if we can work it out, but he’s going to explore his market, and you know that’s his right,” Cohen said. “It’s hard to know how those things work out. I know we’re happy with him. I believe he’s happy to be a Met and that’s a good place to start in any future discussions.”

Pete Alonso is having a strong start to the season for the Mets, outshining $765 million signee Juan Soto. He is hitting .346 with seven home runs and 28 RBIs.

