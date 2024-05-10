Pete Alonso Trade Rumors: 3 possible landing spots for All-Star slugger amidst doubtful Mets future

Despite being one of the team's top sluggers, Pete Alonso's relationship with the New York Mets has been a strange one. Now, further oil has been poured on the ever-burning fire of trade rumors surrounding the first baseman.

According to multiple reports, Mets president of baseball operations does not want to sign a 30 year-old first baseman to a long-term deal. Alonso, who turns 30 in December, has been strung along on a series of one-year deals since he made his team debut.

As such, many believe that Pete Alonso would greenlight a trade to a team in a position to sign him long-term. Today, we are going to examine some possible trade destinations for the player known as the "Polar Bear."

"Pete Alonso credited all of his teammates for tonight's Mets win. "That was awesome. Great offensive teamwork right there. I'm just really happy to contribute. An amazing team win" - SNY

Top three Pete Alonso trade destinations

Chicago Cubs

Despite putting up a strong first month of the season, the Chicago Cubs are apparently reliant on the same top bats to generate their offense. In fact, 74 of the team's 174 runs this season have come off of just four bats.

Moreover, although young first baseman Michael Busch has shown promise, acquiring Pete Alonso would give an experienced voice to the 26 year-old. However, getting Alonso would likely require some serious considerations from the Cubs in terms of pitchers, prospects, or both.

Tampa Bay Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays' offense still has not recovered from losing Wander Franco. With the disgraced shortstop's legal issues not looking set to end, picking up a big bat like Pete Alonso provides a way for the team get back into the AL East. Furthermore, an appetite for a long term deal exists in Tampa, where Alonso himself was born and attending high school.

"Pete Alonso drops an RBI double! This is a two-run game" - SNY

Seattle Mariners

In a recent piece for The Athletic, former MLB GM Jim Bowden outlined an interesting potential trade involving Alonso with the Seattle Mariners. In his piece, Bowden proposed sending Alonso to Seattle in exchange for first baseman Ty France and right-hander Emerson Hancock.

A former 20-home run hitter, France may not be as powerful as Alonso, he has more capabilities playing position around the field. Moreover, the young pitcher Hancock could be of use to the Mets. Even if other players are included, the Mariners are a team with plenty of talent that a team like the Mets would definetly be interested in.

