Against the backdrop of the monumentally dissapointing 2023 Mets season, Pete Alonso once again stood out. Although the first baseman struggled with injury, Alonso still put forth the best offensive showing on his team.

Alonso, the 2019 NL Rookie of the Year, once again showed why his bat is one of the most respected and feared in baseball. The 28-year old recorded 46 home runs and 118 RBIs in 134 games. Although his consistency suffered, with a slashline of just .217/.318/.504, Alonso still posted an OPS of .821, the best of any regular hitter on the Mets.

For this reason, fans were left speechless after rumors surfaced that the Chicago Cubs were interested in snagging Alonso. According to SNY, the Cubs were intent on making young outfielder Christopher Morel "a centerpiece" of a swap for Pete Alonso.

"The Cubs reportedly believe they can use Christopher Morel as a "centerpiece player in return" if the Mets make Pete Alonso available" - SNY

As cynical as the 2023 season made New York Mets fans, most could only laugh at the prospect of trading Alonso, who continues to be the premier slugger on the Mets. Moreover, the Florida-born first baseman's one-year, $14.5 million deal will not expire until 2024.

The supposed trade piece, Christopher Morel, is an exciting young player. However, despite showing positive signs, the 24-year old Dominican only has a pair of big league seasons under his belt, and has not accumulated even a fraction of the accolades that Alonso has garnered.

In 107 games for the Chicago Cubs this season, Morel hit .247/.313/.508 with 26 home runs and 70 RBIs. While these numbers are strong, they do not compare to the sheer amount of firepower that Alonso has demonstrated. Pete Alonso has led the league in both home runs and RBIs, with 53 and 131 in 2019 and 2022 respectively.

Pete Alonso may be one of the few elite players left on the Mets

After the Mets cleaned house at the 2023 trade deadline, many of their former high-profile names like Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander can no longer be relied upon to boost the team's image. Despite the market for Alonso undoubtedly being hot, the Mets are the only team he has ever known, and he remains, at least ostensibly, loyal to them.

Dealing Alonso is a course of action that could severly undermine the already-shaky faith of the fanbase, especially if it is for a player like Morel, who has a lot more work to do before he reaches Alonso's level.