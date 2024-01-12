Pete Alonso Update: All-Star slugger to hit free agency after 2024, Mets agree $20,500,000 deal to avoid arbitration

In a significant move, the New York Mets have successfully avoided arbitration with their All-Star first baseman, Pete Alonso, by agreeing to a one-year, $20.5 million deal for the upcoming 2024 season. The deal not only secures Alonso’s presence in the Mets‘ lineup for the upcoming season but also marks the final chapter of his arbitration-aligible years, as he is poised to hit free agency after the culmination of the 2024 campaign.

Expand Tweet

Alonso, known for his prodigious power at the plate, has been a consistent force for the Mets, showcasing his prowess by hitting 40 home runs in each of the last two seasons. The sluggers’s importance to the team is underlined by the substantial salary increase of six million dollars from the previous year, reflecting his impact and contribution to the team’s success.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Pete Alonso is just one of many Mets arbitration-eligible players who have reached agreements.

The New York Mets, who have a total of seven arbitration-eligible players, have not only secured Alonso but also reached agreements with several other key players. Right-handed pitcher Adrian Houser is set to earn $5.05 million, outfielder Tyrone Tayler will receive $2.025 million, left-handed pitcher David Peterson is signed for $2.15 million, and left-handed pitcher Joey Lucchesi will earn $1.65 million.

Tyrone Tayler, David Peterson, and Joey Lucchesi have all reached agreements with the New York Mets following arbitration-eligibility.

However, not all news is positive for the Mets, as Peterson is expected to miss theinitial months of the upcoming season due to surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left hip. Despite this setback, the Mets appear to be fortifying their roster and enduring the continuity of key players as they eye a competitive 2024 MLB season.

With Pete Alonso set to explore free agency after the 2024 season, Mets fans will undoubtedly watch closely to see if the team can negotiate a contract extension with their power-hitting first baseman. Until then, the focus remains on the upcoming season, with the Mets taking a proactive approach in securing their core players for a potential postseason run.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.