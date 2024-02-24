Pete Alonso Update: Mets owner Steve Cohen concedes that All-Star slugger is free agency-bound

Pete Alonso might be playing his last season for the New York Mets if the team doesn't offer him a long-term contract before the 2024 World Series.

The three-time All-Star agreed to a $20.5 million contract with the Mets, avoiding arbitration. That being said, he is set to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2024 season and has chosen Scott Boras to negotiate on his behalf when the time comes.

Recently, the Mets owner Steve Cohen appeared on the podcast "Meet at the Apple," where he discussed the team's stance on Alonso. According to the Associated Press, Cohen is leaning towards letting Alonso become a free agent, indicating that the team might not go for a contract extension in 2024:

“I don’t expect anything to transpire before Pete reaches free agency," Cohen said. "We’re always open to conversation, but he’s earned the right to explore his value, and I’m highly supportive of all players doing that."

However, Cohen has also expressed a strong desire to convince Alonso to stay in New York for a longer period.

“Listen, we want to keep him. He’s an important part of our team today and, hopefully, in the future," he added.

Alonso, who has played five seasons and a total of 684 games, will test free agency for the first time if the management decides not to offer him a new contract. In 2023, he had a .217/.318/.504 slash line and recorded 118 RBIs with 46 home runs.

Cohen wants Alonso not only for the team but also for the Mets' fans and wishes him a strong season.

“We know the fans feel strongly about him, and I’m not tone-deaf. I totally understand the fans’ love of Pete,” said Cohen. “I hope he hits 55 home runs and makes it so difficult on me in free agency, I would call that a great outcome.”

How important is Pete Alonso for the Mets?

Pete Alonso has been a part of the New York Mets since 2019. He won the NL Rookie of the Year award that season and has been invited to the All-Star team three times. Alonso has consistently played over 150 games per season, proving his durability for the Mets.

In a recent interview with SNY, Alonso expressed his excitement about playing in the Mets' opening game.

“This is my first Opening Day at Citi Field with fans in the stands and I'm juiced... it's an electric factory. It's such a great place to play,” said Alsonso via SNY.

The Mets have previously shown their willingness to offer long-term deals to players like Edwin Diaz and Brandon Nimmo. If it aligns with their plan, Pete Alonso could be another player to receive a long-term deal from the Mets.

