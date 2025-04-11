Pete Alonso & Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s massive contract difference stuns MLB insider

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays rocked the MLB landscape by agreeing to terms on a 14-year, $500,000,000 deal. The 26-year-old and the Blue Jays had been going back and forth all offseason on a potential new contract extension before finally easing the minds of fans everywhere and getting it done.

The contract extension for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has a number of different reprecussions across Major League Baseball. Not only is the four-time All-Star's contract the second most valuble in terms of present day value behind only Juan Soto, but it could have a major impact on the first base market.

One such player who will be hoping to cash in on this potentially improved frist base market is Pete Alonso. While Alonso and Guerrero Jr. might be different ages and different styles of players, they are both productive, multi-time All-Stars.

This is something that MLB insider Jeff Passan is confused about, specifically how Vladdy was able to land nearly 10x the amount of guaranteed salary.

"That's the wild part to me, that it was almost 10 times as much Alonso got guaranteed. When Alonso went out into the market looking for $200 million... He couldn't find it anywhere. And then he went for $150 million and he couldn't find that," Passan explained on the latest episode of Baseball Tonight with Buster Olney.

Even though Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is a more consistent contact hitter and is younger than Pete Alonso, the New York Mets slugger is one of the most prolific home run hitters in baseball. That being said, he had to settle on a two-year, $54,000,000 deal this offseason, however he has a player option for 2026, meaning he could test the free agent market again this offseason.

"You're telling me Vladimir Guerrero Jr. us a $500 million player compared to Alonso? I'm not jsut saying that because Alonso is off to a hot start but Pete Alonso has been immensely productive for the entirety of his career. He's a really good player," Passan continued.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s contract could open the door for a Bo Bichette extension with Toronto

It's been a busy 2025 season already for the Toronto Blue Jays from a roster perpective, already extending both Vladdy and catcher Alejandro Kirk, however, they still have another significant piece needing a new contract.

All-Star Bo Bichette is coming off the worst season of his career but has shown plenty of elite potential throughout his career. It will be interesting to see what kind of contract he could possibly secure from the Blue Jays, especially with Guerrero Jr. already being secured for the future. There is a chance that the Blue Jays could look to trade him this summer as well.

