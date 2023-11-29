Pete Alonso & wife Haley surprise PTSD-battling veteran Shawn Scott alongside service dog 'Bear'

Pete Alonso is one of the most power hitters in baseball, slugging his way to nearly 200 home runs and 500 RBIs in only five seasons in the MLB. The three-time All-Star has made his reputation at the plate as one of the most dangerous batters in the game.

However, like many powerful giants, Pete Alonso also has a heart of gold. The New York Mets first baseman and his wife Haley help run The Alonso Foundation, which has three core pillars: supporting youth, animal welfare, and veterans.

It's the support of veterans that has recently sent the internet into a flurry as The Alonso Foundation surprised Shawn Scott and his service dog named Bear. Scott, who, like many veterans, suffers from PTSD, received his emotional support dog Bear through K9s For Warriors. Bear's service dog training through the Alonso Foundation.

On a recent episode of Good Day New York, Shawn Scott on live with his dog Bear to talk about K9s For Warriors. When asked about what he would say to Haley and Pete Alonso, the New York Mets star and his wife came out onto the stage.

An emotional Scott was caught off guard by the surprise, giving hugs to both Pete and Haley. The couple not only surprised Shawn Scott with their appearance but they also gifted him an autographed bat. It was a beautiful moment that yet again begs the question posed by the film Moneyball, "How can you not be romantic about baseball?"

Pete Alonso's future with the New York Mets may dominate the upcoming season

Although Alonso is beloved in the city of New York thanks to the charitable actions of his foundation, at the end of the day, baseball is business. An unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2024 season, Alonso's name has been mentioned in trade rumors for the past few months.

With the New York Mets seemingly entering a soft-rebuilding stage, it's unclear how much the team will be willing to invest in the hard-hitting first baseman. Although there is reportedly mutual interest in Alonso remaining in New York, the length of the contract could be the hold-up. There have been reports of him seeking a 10-year contract, something that the Mets are reluctant to offer.

