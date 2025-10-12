  • home icon
  • "Pete Crow-A**clown"; "Mr. No Depth Perception" - Fans troll PCA’s awkward attempt to rob Brice Turang’s monster homer

"Pete Crow-A**clown"; "Mr. No Depth Perception" - Fans troll PCA’s awkward attempt to rob Brice Turang’s monster homer

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Modified Oct 12, 2025 12:00 GMT
MLB: Playoffs-Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs - Source: Imagn
Pete Crow-Armstrong attempted to take a 416 feet home run in Game 5 of the NLDS (Source: Imagn)

The Chicago Cubs bowed out of the 2025 MLB postseason after a 3-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers in the decider of their National League Division Series. The game featured four solo home runs, the last one of which was a Brice Turang bomb to center field.

For Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, the flyball looked catchable as he leaped on the warning tracks to catch the ball. But unfortunately, he had no chance to take it. His depth perception was questioned by fans online after he had an almost identical incident in Game 2 of the series on a three-run homer by Jackson Chourio.

Here are a few reactions:

"Mr. No Depth Perception," a fan said.
"Pete Crow-A**clown," a fan opined.
"One of these games he's just going to keep running against the wall like he's a stuck 90's video game character," a fan wrote.
"He thought he's still playing banana league 🤣," another fan wrote.
"Cubs fans will be in here claiming he almost had it," a fan trolled.
"Dudes going to get hurt being dumb," a fan said simply.
Pete Crow-Armstrong ranks the best among all qualified center fielders with a 100 percentile on Outs Above Average. He recorded 24 Outs Above Average and +21 run value. He had a high 1.8 jump reaction all year long. However, Turang's homer, which reached 416 feet and went way above the wall at American Family Field, measured at 400 feet.

Even offensively, 'PCA' had one of the best first halves of the season. In 78 games before the All-Star break, he batted at a .265 clip with 71 RBIs, 25 home runs and 27 stolen bases. But his numbers plummeted in the second half, with a .218 average, finishing with just 95 RBIs, 31 homers, and 35 steals.

Pete Crow-Armstrong mellowed after loss to Brewers

The Cubs' loss affected Pete Crow-Armstrong, who was not in his energetic self in the post-game interviews. He acknowledged the grit needed to accept losses as Chicago keeps appearing for October baseball.

‘‘That’s the worst part,’’ Crow-Armstrong said. ‘‘We all go hug each other and stuff, but I don’t think that does it justice. I guess it’s something I’ve got to get used to. I’m not going to go out and win a World Series every year of my career.’’

The Cubs would hope to win it all next season as they look to celebrate the ten-year anniversary of their drought-breaking 2016 World Series champioship.

