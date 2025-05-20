Pete Crow-Armstrong compared to 24x All-Star Giants legend by MLB analyst

The Chicago Cubs might have earned an all-timer in Pete Crow-Armstrong when they traded for him from the New York Mets in exchange for Javier Báez and Trevor Williams in July 2021.

Crow-Armstrong has been one of the best outfielders in the majors this year. He is hitting .290/.325/.585 along with 12 home runs, 14 stolen bases and 38 RBIs. This unreal combination of power and speed, along with Gold Glove defensive play, makes him so good that one MLB analyst compared him to Willie Mays.

During Monday's appearance on "The Mayor's Office with Sean Casey," analyst Rich Ciancimino didn't hold back in his praise for the outfielder, comparing him to the 24-time All-Star Mays.

"That stat line. That line — that is a Willie Mays season, right? Insane," Ciancimino said (24:22 onwards). "That’s a Willie Mays — arguably, some people call him the greatest baseball player of all time. He had stat lines like that. And this dude is just grinding it out, like, too — like, very chill.

"Remember, what was it, a couple weeks ago? Somebody got a walk-off hit, and he was like three-quarters out of the dugout before the ball even landed."

Another MLB analyst raves praise of Pete Crow-Armstrong

The former Mets top prospect is certainly leaving a strong impression in his third MLB season. Pete Crow-Armstrong or also known as PCA, is turning heads with his strong performance at the plate.

The Athletic's Jon Greenberg also feels like the outfielder is doing something unlike any other these days.

“The young man known by his three initials is already a can’t-miss kind of athlete," Greenberg said. "If the game’s on TV and he’s at the plate, on base, or, heck, just in the outfield, you don’t leave the screen until he’s back in the dugout because you never know what he’ll do."

“When it comes to Chicago baseball, you might say PCA has got more pop than the Pope.”

With the help of Pete Crow-Armstrong and Kyle Tucker's MVP display at the plate, the Cubs, who missed the postseason last season, are in a strong position with a 28-20 record atop the NL Central.

