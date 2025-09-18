Pete Crow-Armstrong's girlfriend Hailey Lavelle drops 2-word message after Cubs' postseason clinch

Pete Crow-Armstrong's girlfriend, Hailey, celebrated the Chicago Cubs' postseason berth. The Cubs secured their first trip to the postseason since 2020 by defeating the Pirates 8-4 on Wednesday at PNC Park.Hailey reshared MLB's post on her Instagram story, which featured a series of images from the postseason celebration featuring Crow-Armstrong, Dansby Swanson, Justin Turner and other Cubs players drenched in a Budweiser shower.The caption reads, &quot;The @Cubs celebrate their first #Postseason berth since the 2020 season! #CLINCHED.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHailey reshared the moment on her Instagram story, which showed Pete Crow-Armstrong soaked in the beer shower during the clubhouse celebration. He wore the Cubs &quot;October Baseball&quot; T-shirt, which was issued to players after the team secured a playoff spot.Hailey also reshared a post from the Cubs' official page.&quot;Good night, sleep tight.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHailey dropped a two-word reaction on the story,&quot;Sweet Dreams.&quot;Crow-Armstrong's girlfriend, Hailey Lavelle, reshared a post. (@haileylavelle/Instagram)Pete Crow-Armstrong’s girlfriend, Hailey's celebration post for &quot;best friend&quot;Pete Crow-Armstrong’s girlfriend, Hailey, shared a series of images on July 18 on her Instagram. The post features several photos of the Cubs center fielder, his teammates and the couple's red carpet appearance. The last snapshot was from a private plane interior. Hailey was standing beside Pete, and both were in casual outfits, smiling for the camera.Lavelle wrote, &quot;1/2 way done and couldn’t be more proud of my best friend ⭐️.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCrow-Armstrong is enjoying a strong season in 2025, posting a .247 batting average along with 29 home runs and 90 RBIs. Despite brief struggles in the second half of the season, PCA will hope to recalibrate and return to his best for the Cubs in the postseason.