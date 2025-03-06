"Pete Rose was Rocky Balboa playing baseball"- MLB insider picks controversial Reds legend over iconic Knicks and 76ers stars

Pete Rose has been a hot topic as his Hall of Fame case continues to be argued to this day. While some believe the MLB's all-time hits leader deserves a place in Cooperstown, others like MLB insider Joel Sherman drew a morality line while explaining why Rose doesn't deserve to be there.

Rose’s 4,256 career hits make him one of the greatest players in MLB history. However, after he came clean on gambling allegations, few have seen him in the same regard.

On Wednesday's episode of Pinstripe Post, Sherman compared Pete Rose to Rocky Balboa, citing his relentless work ethic and blue-collar approach to the game. He also revealed that Rose was the favorite out of his childhood idols, alongside Philadelphia 76ers legend Julius Erving and former New York Knicks star Walt Frazier.

"I grew up in Brooklyn, New York, a Cincinnati Reds fan because I loved Pete Rose," Sherman said (1:03:30 onwards). "He was my favorite. I had three athletes I loved above all else growing up—Pete Rose, Julius Erving, and Walt Frazier."

"Rose was like Rocky playing baseball. Here’s this stout little guy, yet sheer Charlie Hustle. Look what he could do."

"So if you look like me and are built like me and maybe want to play professional sports someday, you think, ‘I could just try harder than everybody else.’ And so he was my guy. 'I was never going to be as graceful as Julius Erving or as crafty as Walt Frazier, but maybe I could run through a wall for things'. So I love Pete Rose."

Joel Sherman gives verdict on whether MLB should consider giving Pete Rose a Hall of Fame plaque

It's not hard to spot Rule 21 pasted on every door of major league clubhouse. The rule emphasizes MLB’s strict prohibition against gambling — something Rose admittedly violated throughout his career as a player and manager.

Joel Sherman highlighted that MLB’s integrity relies on ensuring games are played fairly, referencing the 1919 Black Sox Scandal. According to Sherman, Rose's actions — betting on games, lying about it for years, and later admitting it only to sell a book — speak about his ignorance of the most important rule of the sport.

"I think he went too far in his transgressions," Sherman said (1:07:21 onwards). "He lied about the gambling until he was trying to sell a book—then he came clean. He continued to bet on baseball—albeit legally—but come on, man, you’re asking to be let back in the game."

"The reason you aren’t in the game is that you bet on baseball. Just stop doing that. You’re essentially telling the Commissioner, ‘Look at how bad a boy I am, but let me back in.’"

Sherman personally believes Rose doesn't deserve to be honored as he said:

"But I would not feel good honoring him. Yes, he is all over the Hall of Fame. He is not not in the Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. If you go to that multi-floor building, you will run into Pete Rose quite a bit. You just won’t run into him in the plaque room. And I do not think he belongs in the plaque room."

Do you agree with Joel Sherman's verdict for Pete Rose? Share your views with us.

