Peter Angelos Death: Long-time Baltimore Orioles owner dies aged 94

The Baltimore Orioles recently announced the passing of long-time owner Peter Angelos. He was 94. Angelos was a part of the consortium and was the principal investor who bought the Orioles franchise in 1993 from Eli Jacobs for a then-record $173 million price tag.

Angelos was reported to have been ill for many years and wished for a private burial.

Before being affiliated with the Baltimore Orioles, Angelos attempted to run for Maryland's state senate in 1958 but lost. After that, he ran for a seat in the Baltimore City Council and won. He served from 1959 to 1963.

Peter Angelos passed the bar in 1961. He then established a law office specialized in product-liability cases for employees.

In 1998, Angelos was named "Marylander of the Year" by the "Baltimore Sun" for his contributions to the city of Baltimore and the state of Maryland.

The Baltimore Orioles flourished during its first two seasons under Angelos' stewardship. The team reached back-to-back American League Championships in 1996 and 1997. However, the rise would be short-lived as the team would suffer losing seasons from 1998 until 2011. This led to Angelos being voted as the worst owner in the majors by Sports Illustrated in 2009.

In January 2024, Angelos and his family sold the Orioles to a group headed by David Rubenstein for $1.725 billion.

