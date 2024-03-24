Peter Angelos Death: New Orioles owner David Rubenstein offers condolences to veteran owner's family

The Baltimore Orioles announced the death of former owner Peter Angelos. He died on March 23 at the age of 94.

David Rubenstein, who is the current owner of the Orioles expressed his condolences to the Angelos family.

"I offer my deepest condolences to the Angelos family on the passing of Peter Angelos. Peter made an indelible mark first in business and then in baseball. The city of Baltimore owes him a debt of gratitude forhis stewardship of the Orioles across three decades and for positioning the team for great success." a statement given by David Rubenstein according to Andy Kostka on X.

Peter was a successful lawyer before he became the owner of the Orioles. He was known for his intelligence and determination. Under his leadership, the Orioles went to the playoffs six times and also to the American League Championship Series in 1997.

He had a passion for his city, Baltimore and its people. Angelos had won millions of dollars for the workers who were injured by exposure to asbestos. The city’s people widely knew him as the combative chief owner of the Orioles. His commitment to the Orioles helped keep the team in Baltimore and ensured its future for many years to come.

The Baltimore Orioles are now under the new leadership of David Rubenstein. He has promised the fans that he will carry on Mr. Angelo’s legacy of building a winning team and will keep the Orioles a cherished part of Baltimore.

Orioles supporters have showered tributes upon learning of Peter Angelos's death. Many baseball fans have expressed their gratitude to the longtime Orioles owner for his contributions to the community. Peter's impact on his team and on the city will be felt for years to come.

The Start of Orioles under Peter Angelos

In 1993, Peter Angelos along with a group of investors bought the team from Eli Jacobs who had filed for bankruptcy.

The group investors included Tom Clancy who is a writer, filmmaker Barry Levinson, and tennis player Pam Shriver.

The team was bought for a sum of $173 million, which was the highest sports franchise purchase at that time. While still being a lawyer back then, Angelos had his full focus on the team.

