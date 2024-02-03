Phil Maton Free Agency Update: Former Houston Astros pitcher reportedly agrees to join Tampa Bay Rays

Ex-Astros bullpen arm Phil Maton will be taking his services to Florida as he has reportedly signed with the Tampa Bay Rays. The right-hander is expected to add depth to the pitching staff and is a handy addition for mid-innings matchups.

The Rays are in desperate need of re-bolstering their pitching staff if they have to back up their 99-win regular season in 2023. The free agency losses of high profile pitcher Tyler Glasnow along with Robert Stephenson has left some big holes that need to be filled if they want to remain competitive in the AL East.

Phil Maton seems to be a perfect fit for them. The RHP went 3.00 in 68 appearances for the Astros last season. He was traded to Houston at the 2021 deadline from the Cleveland Guardians. The 30-year-old has a below average paced softball that clocks at an average 89 mph but he compensates for that easily with his deadly breaking ball.

The deal was reported first by MLB insider Mark Feinsand who took to X, formerly Twitter, to announce the signing.

"RHP Phil Maton is finalizing a deal with the Rays, per source. Maton had a 3.00 ERA in 68 appearances for the Astros in 2023," Feinsand wrote.

Evaluating Phil Maton's possible contract with the Rays

The details of the specific contract value are yet to be disclosed by either party. However, as per offseason speculation, Maton was expected to be getting a one or a maximum two-year contract, as is the norm with mid-innings bullpen arms.

Over the course of the two and a half seasons with the Astros, Phil Maton signed two one-year contract extensions worth $1.55 million and $2.55 million, respectively. His current contract value with the Rays is likely to be around that range with some added incentives depending on his performances.

Regardless of the value, Maton could prove to be an important addition to the Rays pitching staff that needs another surprise season.

