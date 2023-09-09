Phil Nevin dismissed injury concerns to Nolan Schanuel following red-hot Angels rookie's early exit against Guardians

Nolan Schanuel has had a rise to remember. After graduating from Florida Atlantic University, the 21-year-old was drafted by the Angels in the 2023 draft. He was quickly optioned to the Double-A but was directly called up to the majors after 40 days of being drafted, becoming the fastest promotion for a positional player since 1978.

In his first sixteen games so far, Schanuel has shown exemplary prowess. First, he secured a franchise record of ten consecutive games with hits since his debut. Currently, he has an active franchise-record streak of reaching base in seventeen games. Even defensively, he has been impressive as he was involved in the franchise's seventh-ever triple play against the Seattle Mariners.

In the game against the Guardians, he extended his record by drawing a walk. He went 0-3 in the game. Schanuel was pulled from the game in the eighth innings as he tried to reach first base on a play. While trying to slide, he landed hard on his shoulder and looked to be in discomfort.

As confirmed by Phil Nevin and the Angels management, Schanuel was removed due to right shoulder tightness. Nevin dismissed any major concerns and expects the rookie to be back in no time.

Nolan Schanuel to be considered day-to-day after initial reports

Initial reports suggest that the rookie first baseman will be considered day-to-day during the weekend's fixtures against the Guardians. He will not be expected to be put on the IL.

Schanuel is batting at .270 in his 17 games with 17 hits and 14 walks and just 10 Ks. He is expected to be a major figure in the Halos' future plans.