The Los Angeles Angels decided to let go of manager Phil Nevin after the Halos failed to qualify for the postseason during his tenure. The club declined an extension to the under-fire manager on Monday.

Nevin's tenure started as an interim manager midway through the 2022 season after Joe Maddon was fired from his role in June. He signed a one-year deal after taking charge of 106 games for the Halos as an interim manager.

However, Nevin could not do much better than his predecessor and ended up with a losing MLB record of 73-89 this year, the exact record as last year.

Despite his tenure ending on a sad note, Nevin released a classy statement, thanking the front office for backing him during his tenure. He also displayed his adoration for the franchise despite parting ways with the Halos.

“I want to take this time to thank Perry and the Moreno family for giving me the opportunity to manage my hometown team. Growing up just down the road from Angel Stadium and being here through my days at Cal State Fullerton, I’ve said it many times, it was a dream job for me and that will never change."

"It pains me that we did not get this done for this city and our great fans but I am incredibly proud of the dedication, effort, and cohesion of everyone who was part of my staff and everyone involved in the daily operations of the team. This will always be my home and I will always root for the Angels. Go Halos!”

Perry Minasian refuses to blame Phil Nevin for Angels' underwhelming season

The Halos are expecting several changes to the team after a losing season with the franchise likely to lose two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani with teams lurking around for the Japanese star to hit free agency.

Angels general manager Perry Minasian hinted at the changes on Tuesday when he talked to the media in the wake of Nevin's departure. He admitted that the former Angels manager wasn't to blame for the team's failure to secure a postseason berth.

"Tough decision to make, [but] something that we felt like needed to happen," Minasian said Tuesday. "We didn't win enough games. In sports, when you have certain expectations and you don't meet those expectations, there are changes. By no means does that mean Phil is to blame. He's not. It's all of us, me first and foremost. I've got to do a better job putting the club together."