Phillies fans lash out at Craig Kimbrel as team gives up lead following pitcher's disastrous outing: "Worst reliever to ever exist"

The Arizona Diamondbacks bounced back to tie the NLCS at two-a-piece with a win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night. The Dbacks came from behind to win it in the bottom of the eighth as Phillies reliever Craig Kimbrel blew a strong lead.

Heading into the eighth frame, the Phillies had a 5-3 lead over Arizona. Craig Kimbrel came to the mound as the closer for the side. He gave away a leadoff double to Lourdes Gurriel Jr. One out later, Alek Thomas came to the plate and was dealt with a full count.

On the 3-2 pitch, a 93 mph four-seam fastball by Kimbrel, Thomas hit a flyball to deep right-center field that traveled 412 feet. The crowd went into jubilation as the tying runs were scored. But that wasn't all for the fans in attendance in Arizona.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Another out later, the veteran closer gave away a single to Ketel Marte before a hit by pitch on Corbin Caroll. He was taken off the mound and replaced by Jose Alvarado who earned the go-ahead run when Gabriel Moreno hit an RBI-single. The Dbacks held onto the lead in the top of the ninth and tied the series.

Phillies fans were particularly displeased with Craig Kimbrel's efforts as they took to X, formerly Twitter, to voice their opinions.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Craig Kimbrel has two back to back disastrous outings

Craig Kimbrel was only recovering from his game 3 loss before he was dealt with another. In the third game, with the score tied at 1-1, the 35-year-old gave away a walk off single to Ketel Marte. He was particularly out of touch on the mound, with 11 of his 24 pitches being balls and walking two batters before Marte's RBI-single.

The stat line didn't look great on Friday either, with Kimbrel recording 0.1 IP, 2 Hits, 1 ER and 2 Walks. The game leaves a lot to ponder with the bullpen strategy for the Phillies before their final game in Arizona.