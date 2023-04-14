Due to the new pitch clock in the MLB, several teams are being criticized by Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Matt Strahm for increasing alcohol sales during games that are approximately 30 minutes shorter.

At least five teams have extended alcohol sales above the customary seventh-inning limit. These teams are the Houston Astros, Arizona Diamondbacks, Texas Rangers, Minnesota Twins and Milwaukee Brewers. The Baltimore Orioles already permit sales through the eighth inning.

Matt Strahm appeared on the "Baseball Isn't Boring" podcast on Thursday and argued that teams should move the cutoff for beer sales up to the sixth inning rather than extending it to the eighth or later since this will give fans more time to sober up before driving home.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“The reason we stopped it in the seventh before was to give our fans time to sober up and drive home safe, correct? So now with a faster pace game, and me just being a man of common sense, if the game is going to finish quicker, would we not move the beer sales back to the sixth inning to give our fans time to sober up and drive home?"

Read:

ESPN @espn Phillies pitcher Matt Strahm said that he disagreed with extending alcohol sales beyond the traditional 7th-inning cutoff, citing the "safety of fans." es.pn/3mrV0sq Phillies pitcher Matt Strahm said that he disagreed with extending alcohol sales beyond the traditional 7th-inning cutoff, citing the "safety of fans." es.pn/3mrV0sq https://t.co/rLg6h4eWL4

“Instead, we’re going to the eighth, and now you’re putting our fans and our family at risk driving home with people who have just drank beers 22 minutes ago.”

The extension of beer sales, according to Strahm, should be re-examined to see if it truly protects fans' safety or if it's merely a "way to make their dollars back."

MLB fans react to Phillies star Matt Strahm's criticizm

One fan agreed with Matt Strahm and said:

"He’s not wrong, but money always trumps health, unfortunately."

"Another thinks that it is self-responsibility: I respect the sentiment, but each inning is slightly under 20 minutes long. Considering it takes roughly an hour for the liver to metabolize a single drink, the impact of ending sales in the 6th, 7th, or 8th would not be as significant as many think. Let’s promote self-responsibility."

Coach Russo @MrRussoHealth



Let’s promote… @espn I respect the sentiment, but each inning is slightly under 20 minutes long. Considering it takes roughly an hour for the liver to metabolize a single drink, the impact of ending sales in the 6th, 7th, or 8th would not be as significant as many think.Let’s promote… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… @espn I respect the sentiment, but each inning is slightly under 20 minutes long. Considering it takes roughly an hour for the liver to metabolize a single drink, the impact of ending sales in the 6th, 7th, or 8th would not be as significant as many think.Let’s promote… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Fans believe they are grownups who do not require instructions on how to live their lives, even though Matt Strahm is watching out for their security.

Philadelphia Phillies v New York Yankees

What do you think?

Poll : 0 votes