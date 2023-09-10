Trea Turner and his wife were recently blessed with a baby boy. The Philadelphia Phillies shortstop took to social media to declare the news of their second child's arrival as he shared some pictures with the world.

Trea Turner is currently one of the highest paid baseball players. Initally having started off his career with the Washington Nationals, the shortstop's value rose after he led them to a World Series victory in 2019.

He spent the last two seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers where he achieved immense individual success before becoming a free agent. Turner was signed by the Phillies ahead of this season for a 11-year, $300 million contract.

Throughout his career his family has been a strong support for the 30-year-old. Trea Turner met his wife Kristen Harabedian during their time in college at North Carolina State University in October 2011. After six years of dating, they got engaged in 2017 and decided to get married the next year in D.C. itself, where Trea Turner was playing for the Nationals.

The couple currently resides in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida during the offseason. They welcomed their first son, Beckham Dash Turner, in February 2021.

Posting three pictures of 'Tatum Trea', he welcomed the little one to the family.

"Tatum Trea Our newest addition, we couldn’t be more obsessed with you! Welcome to the family little buddy," Treat Turner wrote on Twitter.

Trea Turner leading Phillies' charge into the postseason

Trea Turner has been having an average season as compared to his lofty standards. The shortstop is batting at .265 this season which is significantly less than his career average of .297. Still he has managed to hit 23 home runs and 68 RBIs.

With little more than 20 games left in the regular season, his leadership will be important in guiding the Phillies, currently 2nd in the NL East, to another postseason appearance.