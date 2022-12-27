As the World Series ended and the winter meetings approached, Aaron Judge's free agency became an unstoppable topic of conversation in MLB town. Finally, the 2022 AL MVP agreed to a massive, lavish contract with the New York Yankees worth $360 million over nine years.

Prior to his first appearance as the Yankees captain, the slugger made his first purchase with his yearly $40 million salary. As a result, Judge arrived at the official paper signing wearing a pricey Rolex that cost more than $200,000 and cost more than three expensive Conor McGregor watches combined.

Take a look here:

Aaron Judge knows a new contract means a new mega watch: http://gq.mn/AEDa1wr - GQ Magazine

The $200,000 watch found its way to the GQ Sports list of the:

“rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities.”

The "Eye of the Tiger" watch was released in 2019 and features a bezel set with 36 diamonds and a dial set with 243 or more diamonds in a tiger-stripe pattern. Judge, a $360 million, 62-homer man, recently became its proper suitor.

The American League's top home run hitter in 2017 and 2022 wore this Daytona watch on its rubber Oysterflex bracelet to the Yankees' formal signing, where he was introduced as the team's captain.

Introducing the 16th captain of the @Yankees: Aaron Judge. –The Players’ Tribune

Aaron Judge is in the People’s 2022 Sexiest Man Alive Issue

According to People Magazine, the American League Home Run King is the fourth sexiest guy alive.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Aaron Judge comes in at #4 on People Magazine's list of Sexiest Men Alive Aaron Judge comes in at #4 on People Magazine's list of Sexiest Men Alive https://t.co/0NLIsDCw1b

Aaron Judge comes in at #4 on People Magazine's list of Sexiest Men Alive – Talkin’ Yanks

According to the rankings, he is sexier than well-known Hollywood actor and former WWE Champion Dwayne Johnson.

Aaron spoke to the public for the first time late last week after agreeing to a 9-year, $360 million deal to rejoin the Yankees.

Aaron Judge Press Conference

Judge sent a message to Yankees supporters on Instagram after the press conference and posted pictures from the day there.

Today was a dream. I am honored and privileged to represent the Yankees and the city of New York for the rest of my career. Thank you to the Steinbrenner family, my teammates, my family, and most importantly, to the greatest fans in the world. Excited to continue this journey with you. – Aaron Judge

He is married to Samantha Brackseick.

Poll : 0 votes