PHOTO: Alex Bregman's wife Reagan showers love as Astros slugger blasts first homer of the season against Guardians

Heading into the new season, Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros were pegged to be in the hunt for the postseason. At the moment, however, this couldn't be further from the truth. The star infielder, along with his team, is currently experiencing a rough patch in the season's first 30 games.

Despite the struggles, the people rallying around the Astros are ever more supportive of the crew through this slump. One such person is Alex Bregman's wife, Reagan.

Reagan Bregman shows full support towards her husband

In a recent Instagram story, Reagan shared a video of Alex hitting his first home run of the season. Alex Bregman has not had an ideal start to the year, batting just .208. However, his wife, Reagan, made sure she expressed her support and admiration, hoping to lift him out of his slump.

"Alex Bregman rockets out his first homer of the year! 🚀" -@MLB

The third baseman's solo shot in the game against the Cleveland Guardians proved to be pivotal as the Astros edged the visitors after extra innings, 10-9.

The Astros currently sit rock bottom in the American League West. The team sports a 10-20 record and has lost starter Framber Valdez to injury. The good news for the team, though, is that ace Justin Verlander is back. It remains to be seen if the former World Champions can mount a comeback as the season goes on.

Alex Bregman's family on full support

Even though the star third baseman is currently in a rut, his family has always expressed their full support for him. Reagan, along with their son, Knox have been present in Alex's journey this year.

The family has been spotted in several preseason games enjoying each other's company. Alex's wife has documented such instances and has showcased it to the social media-sphere.

As for Bregman, he, along with the team could wish for a 180 at this point. Many have attributed the team's early lack of success to the change in personnel, particularly the managerial change. However, with more than 100 games left in the year, it might be too early to tell if this will be the fate of the Astros this campaign.

