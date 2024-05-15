PHOTO: Alex Bregman's wife shares sweet moments of 'rainy day snugs' with son Knox

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman’s wife, Reagan Elizabeth Bregman, has been his biggest supporter for almost four years. The couple engaged in January 2020 and exchanged vows in December of the same year.

On Tuesday, Reagan Bregman shared a heartfelt picture of her son, Knox Samuel on her Instagram story. The sweet moment captured shows Reagan kissing her son.

PHOTO: Reagan Bregman Instagram Story

Knox can be seen sitting on his mother’s lap, both nestled in a relaxed position. The story is captioned:

“Rainy day snugs.”

Alex Bregman and Reagan Elizabeth Bregman welcomed their son into the world on August 1, 2022. The couple announced their pregnancy on Valentine’s Day of the same year.

Alex Bregman skipped one of his games to be with his wife at the hospital. At just 7 weeks old, Baby Knox attended his first baseball game. He saw his father and the Houston Astros win against the Tampa Bay Rays in September 2022.

Reagan Bregman also shared pictures of the Astros' 2022 World Series victory, featuring Alex Bregman happily greeting her and Baby Knox.

Reagan Bregman, an entrepreneur mother with multiple brands and businesses

Alex Bregman’s wife Reagan is an entrepreneur who owns multiple businesses under different brand names, operating both independently and through collaborations. She is the founder of Exiza, a locally sourced athleisure wear brand, launched in 2021.

"When I was little I used to make and sell horse treats. I would package them in containers and go around to all of the horse feed stores in Canada. I have always had an entrepreneur spirit, and I always have something in the works," Reagan Bregman told Houston CityBook.

She also owns a jewelry line under the name “With Love by Reagan Bregman” in collaboration with Shaftel Diamonds. Recently, on Mother’s Day, she posted on Instagram promoting the same with the caption, “Treat mom to something as special as she is.”

Alex Bregman and his wife Reagan, together own a salsa brand named “Wild Sol,” launched this year. It currently sells hot, mild, salsa verde and mango habanero flavors.

