PHOTO: Alex Rodriguez shared a glamorous photo of his new rumored flame Jaclyn Cordeiro ahead of their date night

Is New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez in love again? Well, A-Rod putting pictures of his new lady love Jaclyn Cordeiro on his social media account has definitely sparked dating rumors.

The All-Star re-shared Cordeiro’s photo on his Instagram Stories. In the photo, the Canada-based fitness instructor is seen posing in front of a mirror ahead of their date night.

Here’s what A-Rod shared on his Instagram Stories:

Jaclyn Cordeiro's photo shared by A-Rod on his Instagram account.

Earlier this year, Rodriguez was linked to fitness enthusiast Kathryne Padgett. But the duo split in September. A-Rod has been an MLB legend and a star. He played 22 seasons in the MLB and the majority of the Yankees' success goes to him.

A-Rod is the chairman and CEO of A-Rod Corp. as well as the chairman of Presidente beer. He partly owns NBA team the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Alex Rodriguez’s fans are curious to know about his new lady love Jaclyn Cordeiro

Jaclyn Cordeiro is a 42-year-old lifestyle transformation consultant and fitness expert. JacFit is her personal workout regimen.

Jaclyn said the following regarding JacFit:

"My six-week transformation challenge program includes; a flexible nutrition plan with a focus on plant-based/whole foods and a training plan that can be done in the comfort of their home environments."

She continues to post videos and photos of her workout sessions on social media.

"Always remember your focus determines your reality. Fuelled by @magnumsupps" – Jaclyn Cordeiro

Additionally, Ms. Cordeiro has two little kids. When discussing motherhood, she said:

"Being immersed in the fitness industry as a transformation specialist coach, fitness model, fitness writer and influencer can be a very demanding position to be in but not as demanding as being single mother to two young girls."

Rodriguez has been romantically associated with numerous well-known women over his illustrious MLB career. A-Rod also dated superstar Jennifer Lopez for four years. They started dating in 2017.

The two were known as one of the most powerful couples in Hollywood.

"Gratitude And Appreciation...With My ❤️ On The Cover Of The December Issue Of @VanityFair. Read Our story. Link in Bio. #VanityFair" – Alex Rodriguez

A-Rod and Lopez got engaged in 201.9 but the wedding got postponed due to COVID-19. In 2021, the two split up.

J.Lo is now married to actor Ben Affleck. They tied the knot in July of this year in Las Vegas.

