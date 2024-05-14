PHOTO: Alex Rodriguez shares frame with top sports legends ft. Derek Jeter, Tom Brady, and more

It was stars galore inside the Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan, NYC, as New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez shared a frame with some of the biggest sporting icons, including former teammate Derek Jeter, Patriots legends Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, Coach Prime Deion Sanders, and actor Jamie Foxx.

Take a look at the amazing image involving all the talented stars in this X post by Rodriguez:

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Sports and Hollywood celebrities graced the ballroom for FOX Sports' annual FOX Upfront. In this even, the broadcasting service looks to draw media advertisers for their high-profile events like the Super Bowl, World Series, college drafts, FIFA World Cup, certain exclusive TV documentaries, and much more.

Actor Jamie Foxx talked about various elements of Fox this year, and he showcased a preview of "MLB at Rickwood Field," which will be a tribute to Negro ballplayers from Alabama.

Foxx then introduced Yankees legends and former World Series champion teammates Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter to the stage to further discuss the tribute.

Tom Brady will be a part of FOX Sports' NFL coverage in the upcoming season as the color commentator alongside broadcaster Kevin Burkhardt after signing a mammoth deal worth $375 million over ten years with Fox for his services.

Other celebrities in the event included chef Gordon Ramsay, show host Will Arnett, actors Rob Lowe, Jon Hamm, and Molly Parker, and more, as they introduced their upcoming flagship events and shows with Fox in 2024.

Alex Rodriguez left ESPN to sign a contract extension with FOX Sports last year

Alex Rodriguez signed a contract extension with FOX Sports last year, which saw him leave ESPN to take his services exclusively to the broadcast giant as part of their MLB coverage.

The terms of the deal were undisclosed, but the Hollywood Reporter had exclusively reported that it was the richest deal yet for an MLB analyst.

The 14-time All-Star has been a crucial part of the MLB on Fox studio team, alongside top broadcaster Kevin Burkhardt, former teammate and Yankees legend Derek Jeter, and two-time World Series champion with the Red Sox, David Ortiz.

Alex Rodriguez is set to continue with his deal at Fox through this season, as he and other legends of the game will take the hot seat in the studio, especially once the 2024 MLB postseason comes around.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback