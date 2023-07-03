PHOTO: Astros' Lance McCullers and wife Kara embrace the magic of parenthood again, announce second pregnancy

Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. and his wife, Kara McCullers, have shared some exciting news with their fans.

They recently announced on Instagram that they are expecting their second child, another baby girl.

The couple, who welcomed Ava Rae McCullers as their first child on Dec. 27, 2019, expressed their happiness, prayers and excitement for the newest member of their expanding family.

Kara McCullers wrote in her Instagram post:

''God’s timing is always perfect, Sooo excited to meet you, baby girl!''

The announcement was accompanied by a heartwarming family photo, showcasing their happiness and love.

While the exact due date is yet to be revealed, fans and well-wishers are eagerly anticipating the birth of the McCullers' second child.

The couple's Instagram announcement was met with an outpouring of congratulatory messages and warm wishes from friends, family and fans.

Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. and his wife, Kara McCullers' relationship

Lance McCullers Jr. and Kara McCullers

In a heartwarming tale of young love, Lance McCullers Jr. and Kara McCullers found each other at a tender age and have been inseparable ever since.

Their love story began when Lance was just 16 years old and Kara was 17.

Fate brought them together through mutual friends on their school campus, and from that moment on, their bond grew stronger with each passing day.

Their journey took them through school, supporting each other's dreams and aspirations along the way.

As Lance's career in baseball began to flourish, their love stood the test of time. The couple's story reached a new chapter in January 2014 when Lance, with a heart full of love, proposed to Kara in the romantic city of Paris during a vacation.

Their engagement marked the start of a beautiful countdown toward their wedding day.

On Dec. 19, 2015, surrounded by their loved ones, Lance and Kara exchanged vows and committed their lives to one another at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Tampa, Florida.

Their love story had reached a milestone, and they embarked on a journey as husband and wife.

Kara, a loving and supportive wife, has always stood by Lance's side, proudly cheering him on during his baseball games and celebrating his accomplishments. Beyond being a devoted MLB wife, Kara also finds fulfillment in giving back to the community.

She actively participates in her husband's foundation and dedicates her time to causes close to their hearts, particularly animal advocacy.

The McCullers have become community leaders in the world of animal rescue and adoption.

Kara shares her love for animals, proudly calling herself a puppy mother to a rescue husky named Minka.

Together, they have partnered with organizations like 'Houston Pets Alive' to raise awareness and funds for animal adoptions and no-kill sanctuaries.

