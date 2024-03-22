PHOTO: Astros star Alex Bregman's wife Reagan captures son Knox's breakfast chaos with furry best friend

Alex Bregman's wife, Reagan Elizabeth Bregman, captured a cute image of her son Knox induliging in an exciting breakfast session alongside his Golden Retriever furry friend on Thursday.

Reagan shared the image on her Instagram story, as cute little Knox could be observed enjoying his breakfast, with the caption:

"My loves"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Screenshot from Reagan Elizabeth's story on Instagram

Alex Bregman has been keen on tagging along his son with himself to a lot of spring sessions with the Astros this year. Knox, while still a small kid, has built up a knack for playing baseball and indulging in the little aspects of the game like base running and swinging, despite finding it difficult for little bodies to move that swiftly.

Reagan Elizabeth Bregman has made it a point this spring season that she would accompany Knox to all of his father's and Houston Astros' games. As a result, Knox has been cheering his father on from the stands.

Alex Bregman has started to get his engine running in the Grapefruit League now after some slumps and careless at-bats early on in the spring. Bregman has generated four hits in eight at-bats combined in the previous two spring league games against the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals.

Astros Manager Joe Espada is moving Alex around in the hitting lineup to see what might be the best hitting spot for the ace third-baseman. So far, Bregman has impressed from his usual spot at number three, while he was excellent at number six yesterday against the Cardinals as well.

Alex Bregman's free agency market will be determined by his performances this season

There will be plenty of suitors for Gold Glove third baseman Alex Bregman once he becomes a free agent after the 2024 MLB season. To put his case into perspective, both the New York Yankees and the New York Mets are closely monitoring Bregman's position with the Houston Astros this season.

The Astros have themselves voiced their aspirations of going after their star ballplayer even if he hits free agency since he has been an integral part of the roster in recent years and has been their permanent fix at third base.

Alex Bregman's contributions since 2016 have been nothing short of a miracle for the Astros, as they have developed themselves into the most fearsome and consistent AL team in the MLB. He holds a 0.274 batting average, has 588 RBIs and 165 home runs in his career.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.