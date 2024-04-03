Photo: Astros star Alex Bregman's wife Reagan documents messy but adorable 'brunch date' with son Knox

Alex Bregman's family was once again a part of an adorable moment on Instagram. The Houston Astros third baseman's wife, Reagan, shared a lovely moment with their son Knox while eating.

"Cutest brunch date," Reagan wrote.

Alex Bregman's son, Knox

Knox was seen munching french fries with ketchup. Reagan has been a constant online presence with around 84,500 followers.

Bregman's significant other keeps busy with multiple ventures. She is the founder of Wild Sol, a salsa-making company. Reagan also manages her fitness account on the app while also designing and promoting Shaftel Diamonds.

Bregman has endorsement deals with Rawlings, Adidas, eBay and H-E-B. In a recent ad, Bregman and young Astros stud Jeremy Pena starred in a humorous commercial for H-E-B.

H-E-B is a supermarket chain based out of San Antonio, Texas. The supermarket franchise has been around since 1905 and has opened around 400 stores in the United States and Mexico.

Per the Top 100 Retailers list in 2020, H-E-B ranked as the 19th biggest retailer in the United States behind Dollar General and just above Macy's.

Alex Bregman's charity receives donation from Houston Astros

In line with World Autism Awareness Day, the Houston Astros Foundation gifted Alex Bregman's Bregman Cares Charity $10,000. Bregman Cares Charity was founded in 2020 to help people affected by autism.

The foundation's establishment was inspired by Bregman's godson, Brady Columbus, who is autistic. Brady is the son of Bregman's batting coach and friend, Jason Columbus.

On the other hand, the Astros Foundation's ethos is in support of education programs and youth sports.

On April 2, United Nations member states celebrate and observe World Autism Awareness Day. It was first observed in 2008 and has been celebrated ever since.

