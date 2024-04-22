PHOTO: Brandon Nimmo shares frame with Grammy-winning singer John Mayer after Mets vs. Dodgers showdown

New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo is getting into his batting rhythm quickly. After a slow and tiring start to the season, both Nimmo and the Mets have started to click, and the wins have started to pour in for New York.

After the Mets most recent win in game two of the three-game series against the Dodgers on Saturday, Brandon Nimmo had an unlikely guest to congratulate him on the Mets series victory at Dodger Stadium. Nimmo shared frame with Grammy-winning singer John Mayer inside the visitor's dugout after the game.

Take a look at the image here:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The 31-year-old lefty slugger from Wyoming picked up pieces on a frail start to his 2024 campaign quickly. Nimmo is batting at an average of. 208, has smashed two home runs, driven in 10 runs, and has an OPS of .716 as the Mets have now taken their record to 12-9 for the season.

The Mets had selected Nimmo as a first-round pick in the 2011 MLB draft. He has been a Met all his life since making his big league debut with New York in 2016.

Brandon Nimmo was impressed by the stacked Dogders lineup

Mets OF Brandon Nimmo had a decent outing against the LA Dodgers over the course of the three-game series at Dodger Stadium.

New York took the first two games of the series to complete yet another on-the-road series win, while Dodgers amped up the pace in game 3 as they obliterated the Mets 10-0.

Before opening the three-game series against LA, Brandon Nimmo was all praise for the Dodgers lineup and reflected on their stacked hitting prowess and amazing depth in both aspects of the game. Nimmo said:

"It’s just a bunch of superstars. They are an unbelievable team with unbelievable players with unbelievable track records."

Further, he showered praise on the top three in LA's hitting lineup, Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani, and Freddie Freeman, as he said:

"All three are incredible hitters that can leave the yard at any time, but also walk and control the strike zone well and hit the ball over 110 mph all the time.

"They are really dangerous hitters, so when you have got many of them it makes the lineup tough."

NY Mets and Nimmo will complete their six-game road series with a three-game series against the SF Giants before they head home to take on the Cardinals at home in Citi Field.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback