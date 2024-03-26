PHOTO: Cardinals icon Albert Pujols & wife Nicole share romantic boat getaway amid breathtaking seascapes

Albert Pujols, who retired as a St. Louis Cardinals player in 2023, is currently enjoying his retired life with his wife Nicole. Recently, the three-time NL MVP posted a photo from the couple's romantic getaway.

In the photo, Pujols and his wife Nicole can be seen on a boat with breathtaking seascapes in the background. The couple was candidly snapped when they posed for a selfie.

"Count your blessings," Pujols wrote on his Instagram story.

Albert Pujols' Instagram story

Pujols was previously married to Diedre, with whom he shares five children. However, the couple went separate ways in April 2022, citing "irreconcilable differences."

Around a year ago, Pujols tied the knot with Nicole Fernandez, who is a journalist by profession. Moreover, she is the daughter of former Dominican Republic President Lionel Fernandez.

Albert Pujols wants to manage in future, per reports

Albert Pujols has a rich MLB career that will one day place his name in Cooperstown. However, according to a report from USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the future Hall of Famer wishes to share his wisdom with new players as a manager.

Recently, he logged in to the Angels camp as a guest instructor for a week-long stint.

“Yeah,” Pujols said, when asked about the role of manager. “I think, you know, why not? If the opportunity is right one day, I think I'll be ready for that.”

Pujols was recently hired to manage Leones del Escogido, the Dominican Winter League team. He sees this job as a stepping stone before he becomes a big-league manager.

“It’s a new chapter in my life, something that I want to do, and it’s great to be able to do it in your own country for an organization that has won 17 league championships,” Pujols said. “I think of it as an opportunity to hopefully get a job up here in the big leagues some day.”

Pujols' former teammate Yadier Molina managed Team Puerto Rico's 2023 World Baseball Classic campaign. Perhaps, one day in the future, the Cardinals icon will join his catcher.

Also known as "The Machine," the former slugger played 22 seasons in the MLB, donning jerseys for teams including the St. Louis Cardinals, Los Angeles Angels and Los Angeles Dodgers.

During his playing time, he raked up 11 All-Star selections, six Silver Slugger awards, a batting champion and a Rookie of the Year.

