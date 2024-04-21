PHOTO: Cody Bellinger's better-half Chase showers love as Cubs star receives 2nd Silver Slugger award

Cody Bellinger had a resurgent year last season and his fiance Chase Carter was by his side for it. Bellinger earned his second Silver Slugger award and, last night, received a plaque that cemented him as one of the better hitters in baseball.

The post was shared on Instagram, and his fiance gave him a nice shoutout.

Chase Carter shouted out her fiance's award reception on Instagram

Carter shared the post to her own personal story with a heart-eyes emoji, denoting how she feels about her soon-to-be husband.

Cody Bellinger struggling out the gate in 2024

After a resurgent year that saw him bat .307 with an OPS of .881 for the Chicago Cubs, Cody Bellinger has thus far struggled to replicate that success after signing a multi-year deal with the team.

He's hitting just .218 in the early going, and his 87 wRC+ is not only a step down for him(134 in 2023), but it's below the league average. He has provided enough value to be worth 0.3 bWAR, but it's been a rough go for the first three weeks.

There was some concern over his long-term viability in free agency, which is why it took him until almost the regular season to sign a contract. There has been a major up-and-down trend for Bellinger, who was very good from 2017 to 2020 before having bad seasons in 2021 and 2022, leading him to be released from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

It's still very early, but thus far he has returned to the poor form he displayed in 2021 and 2022. While he proved in 2023 that he can still hit with the best of them, he'll need to turn things around to avoid another bad season.

