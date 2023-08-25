Photo: Derek Jeter shares adorable image of himself as daughter Bella turns 6

In a heartwarming display of fatherly affection, former baseball superstar Derek Jeter was spotted celebrating his daughter Bella's sixth birthday in a beautiful beachside gathering.

The iconic athlete traded in his baseball cap for an adorably cute sticker gem tiara that was playfully pasted on his forehead while matching gem stickers adorned both of his cheeks. Jeter gave off "girl dad" vibes that melted the hearts of fans and family alike.

Jeter shared his sweet moment with the fans by posting his picture on both Instagram and Twitter. He gave a glimpse into his journey of being a father.

The image not only showed his love for his daughter but also his willingness to embrace the world of children, where parents usually have the opportunity to visit their own childhood again.

Fans on both platforms quickly embraced the snapshot, flooding the comments sections with adoration, applause and wishes for Jeter's daughter Bella.

Derek Jeter's family

Jeter, 48, and Hannah, 33, have been married since 2016 and are also the parents of three daughters. The couple welcomed Bella, 6, Story, 4, and River, 1, in 2017, 2019, and 2021, respectively. They recently also welcomed a newborn son, Kaius.

Derek said that the little ones “have no idea” about his baseball fame despite knowing he played for the Yankees and occasionally seeing him on TV.

“But other than that, they have no idea, And I like it that way,” Jeter said.

But soon, they'll figure out that their dad is the most famous and one-of-a-kind Ex Yankees player with numerous achievements and accolades.