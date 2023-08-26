Photo: Derek Jeter shares adorable image of himself as daughter Bella turns six

Former New York Yankees captain Derek Jeter was recently seen in a pretty sticker diamond-studded tiara instead of a baseball cap. Jeter is showing fans on social media his ''girl dad'' side by celebrating the sixth birthday of his daughter Bella.

Jeter took to Instagram to share pictures from the celebration. He was spotted in a beachside area by the ocean to celebrate his daughter's birthday. The rest of the family was not seen in the picture.

He donned the sticker diamond tiara on his forehead with a matching set of cheek accessories, Here's the photo of the same:

It's not the first time Jeter's girls have made him wear girly jewellery. This pic from his daughter's last birthday shows him wearing a Hello Kitty choker on his neck, captioning the image ''Post Bday Style'' on Instagram.

This playful side of Jeter is adored by fans on Instagram. One of them said ''Tell me you’re a girl dad without telling me you’re a girl dad'', while another said ''My favorite side of Derek Jeter #girldad''.

Derek Jeter's family

Derek Jeter and Hannah Jeter have been married since 2016 and are the parents of three daughters.

The couple welcomed Bella, Story and River in 2017, 2019, and 2021, respectively. They recently also welcomed a newborn son, Kaius Green Jeter on May 5, 2023.

Jeter is considered one of the greatest Yankees players of all time. Jeter is often seen spending time with his family and has shared many beautiful moments of himself and his children since joining Instagram.