PHOTO: Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly shares adorable moment with son Knox during spring training prior to Seoul Series

As the LA Dodgers gear up to headline the Seoul Series against the Padres, LA reliever Joe Kelly shared an adorable moment with his son Knox inside the Dodgers indoor training facility.

Ashley Parks, wife of Joe Kelly, clicked the adorable picture of her husband alongside her son, looking keenly into Joe's phone while sitting behind the training mesh inside the Dodgers facility.

Screenshot of the photo involving Joe Kelly and his son Knox at the Camelback Ranch training facility (Image credits - Jon SooHoo)

Joe Kelly is often greeted by some familiar faces in the stands on gamedays: his wife, Ashley Parks, and children, Knox, Crue, and Blake. Knox has previously travelled with his father for the on-road series and looks up to him to understand the game better.

Kelly, in his most recent outing for the Dodgers against the Texas Rangers on Saturday, March 9th, came into the game as a reliever, pitched for one inning, gave up zero runs on zero hits, and struck out two of the three batters that he faced. Joe's fastball and curveball placements have been well within the strike zone so far in the spring league, which are good signs for the Dodgers bullpen.

Joe Kelly gave up the #17 in Dodger Blue for two-way ace Shohei Ohtani

LA Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly made a heartfelt gesture by giving up his #17 jersey number on the Dodgers roster to accommodate the incoming two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani, who was #17 on the Angels roster before his move to LA this past winter.

Kelly was rewarded for his heartfelt gesture with even a grander gesture by Ohtani, who surprised Joe's wife, Ashley, with a brand new Prosche 911. Kelly took the #99 jersey number on the Dodgers roster and has already developed a great camaraderie with all the new LA signings, especially Shohei Ohtani.

The LA Dodgers are stipulated to travel to South Korea to take part in a two-game series against the SD Padres at the GoCheok Dome in Seoul to kick off their 2024 MLB campaign. Shohei was spotted boarding his private jet alongside his wife, translator, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

