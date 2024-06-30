PHOTO: Francisco Lindor's wife shows support as Mets star husband dons pride-themed New York tee during batting practice

Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets played the Houston Astros on Sunday at Citi Field. In support, Lindor's wife Katia and their younger daughter Amapola Chloe attended Lindor's game at Citi Field.

Ahead of Sunday's game, Katia shared a snap of Lindor doing his battle drills while wearing a pride-themed New York tee. During the game, Lindor was captured having fun with his daughter and in response, his daughter also gave back a giggling laughter.

Katia Lindor's Instagram story

Francisco Lindor and Katia tied the knot in December 2021. They welcomed their first daughter, Kalina a year ahead, (Nov. 2020) of their wedding. They welcomed their second daughter, Amapola Chloe, in June 2023.

In an interaction, Lindor acknowledged that previously baseball was his main focus but since being a girl dad, the focus has changed a bit.

"Before my family — my wife and my daughter — baseball was probably 85 percent of my life. Now, it has shifted a little bit," Lindor said via People.

Apart from being a baseball wife, Katia has run a successful podcast, "The Un-a-Parent," since August 2022. There she uncovers the parenting truth with different guests.

The Lindor family visited London's iconic Wimbledon court during the London Series earlier this month. The duo shared snaps from their visit there. While Lindor was in all-white, Katia wore a perfect white-pink English attire.

Francisco Lindor's daughter once interrupted press conference for former Mets manager

Following a win over the San Diego Padres in 2022, Lindor attended the press conference with his then 21-month-old daughter Kalina. During the ongoing press conference, Kalina adorably asked for then-Mets manager Buck Showalter, a.k.a 'Buck.'

"Papa, Buck!" she said to her dad.

"Yeah, Buck left," he replied to his daughter. "She loves Buck."

On the baseball front, Francisco Lindor and the Mets have been great this June. They are currently 40-40 and have won seven of their last 10 games. The club is in jubilant mode following the release of Jose Iglesias' new single 'OMG.'

Lindor is hitting .252 after Sunday's defeat against the Astros. He has clubbed 13 homers and has stolen 15 bases so far this season.