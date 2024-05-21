PHOTO: Freddie Freeman's biggest fan Chelsea celebrates husband's grand slam heroics against Diamondbacks

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman provided a night to remember at Dodgers Stadium on Tuesday night. But for one fan in particular, who was watching from home, the cheers were a lot sweeter. That fan was none other than Freeman’s wife, Chelsea Freeman.

Freeman’s bat came to life in a big way against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He hit the sixth Grand Slam of his career, which helped the Dodgers win over the Diamondbacks, 6-4. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was impressed by his performance.

“I think the thing about Freddie is the consistent way he goes about things. Good or bad, he shows up and competes every day. So you know every night he’s going to give you four or five good at-bats,” said Dave Roberts (as per MLB.com).

For his wife Chelsea, it was more than just a game-changing hit. It was a moment of pride shared between the wife and husband. She took to Instagram to post a story:

“Grand Slam"

Chelsea has been a constant source of support for Freddie throughout his baseball career. They met in high school and have been together ever since. She is often seen cheering from the stands.

So far this season, Freddie Freeman has a batting average of .298, five homers, 29 RBIs and a .873 OPS.

The image of Chelsea's exuberant celebration has become a heartwarming symbol of baseball fandom and marital love. It's a reminder that behind every great athlete, there's often a strong support system cheering them on.

Freddie Freeman believes in consistency

The Dodgers' Freddie Freeman downplayed the highs of his grand slam against the Diamondbacks. While celebrating the win, Freeman emphasized the importance of consistency.

“Still looking at the numbers and they’re okay. I never kind of waiver. It’s a long season. I don’t ride the rollercoasters. I try and keep to the straight rollercoasters all the time," said Freeman post-game.

This mindset highlights Freeman's dedication to a steady performance throughout the season, not just on nights with home runs. The All-Star had hit his fifth homer against the Diamondbacks, helping the Dodgers to a big victory.

