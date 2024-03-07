PHOTO: Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea shares clips of son Charlie's late-night indoor pitching session

Freddie Freeman's wife, Chelsea, shared a clip of the Dodgers star with his son Charlie. In the video, Freddie was taking a video of his son pitching to another offspring of a baseball player, Dan Uggla's son Woods.

The "pitching session" was shared by Freddie's wife Chelsea through her Instagram account. The Freeman family can be seen at home bonding with the family of Freddie's former Atlanta Braves teammate, Dan Uggla.

Charlie Freeman and Woods Uggla in their pitching session

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dan Uggla and Freeman spent four years together in the Braves organization and have built a good friendship.

Their sons might just be playing for fun right now, but it will be interesting to see if, years from now, both Charlie Freeman and Woods Uggla could potentially play in the majors like their fathers.

Freddie Freeman smacks a grand slam against the White Sox

Freddie Freeman looks primed and ready for the upcoming season. In the 12-9 win of the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Chicago White Sox, the star infielder blasted a go-ahead grand slam in the fourth inning.

Expand Tweet

"Grand slam Freddie Freeman!" - @Talkin' Baseball

Freeman finished the day with a grand slam and five RBIs before being replaced by Kevin Padlo.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto made his second preseason start on the mound. The Japanese ace, however, struggled and was removed after three innings. Yamamoto gave up five earned runs to the Southsiders while striking out four. Shohei Ohtani also contributed with two hits and an RBI in the contest.

With their win against the Chicago White Sox, the LA Dodgers are now 10-3 in Spring Training.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.