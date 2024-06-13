PHOTO: Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea shares excitement as husband crushes homer in 4-HR inning for Dodgers

In the LA Dodgers' 15-2 shellacking of the Texas Rangers last Tuesday, Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea celebrated as her husband was a part of the fourth-inning slugfest that the team embarked on. "Los Doyers" uncorked four home runs in the bottom of the sixth and ended up scoring seven in the inning.

On Instagram, Freddie Freeman's ever-supportive wife Chelsea couldn't contain her excitement about the first baseman' homer.

Chelsea Freeman celebrates Freddie's home run (Image from Chelsea's Instagram)

The home run was Freddie's ninth of the season. He currently owns a slash line of .299/.406/.904 with nine home runs, 41 RBIs, three stolen bases, and 43 runs scored.

Dodgers wax hot against the Rangers

Already leading 7-1 into the sixth inning, Shohei Ohtani opened the slugfest for the Blue Crew with a two-run shot that drove in Mookie Betts, it was Ohtani's 16th home run of the year. Up next was Freddie Freeman with his solo blast to left-center field for his ninth home run of the year.

Red-hot Teoscar Hernandez would follow suit, smashing a solo bolo for his 17th homer of the year. And finally, Jason Heyward hit a solo shot for his third home run of the season to cap off a scintillating inning for the home squad.

"The Dodgers just put on an absolute masterclass at the plate against the Rangers in the 6th inning and now lead 14-1." - Dodgers Nation and SportsNetLA on X

The home squad would come away victorious against the visiting Rangers with a scoreline of 15-2. The Dodgers still hold the penthouse suite in the NL West with a 42-27 record at the time of writing. On the other hand, the Texas Rangers are second in the AL West with a 32-35 win-loss card.

The Rangers would bounce back in the game yesterday, winning 3-2 after their committee of pitchers led by Jon Gray outlasted Walker Buehler's five-inning two earned run performance.

Tonight, the two teams look to claim the series win as they face off in the rubber match at 10:10 PM EDT. Michael Lorenzen will take the mound for the Rangers while young pitcher Michael Grove starts for the Blue Crew.

