PHOTO: Gerrit Cole's wife Amy shares sweet moment between father & son Caden following pitcher's second rehab start for Double-A Somerset

On Sunday, Gerrit Cole pitched his second rehab assignment for the Double-A Somersets as he eyes a major league return this month for the New York Yankees. Following the game, he had his little munchkin, whom he adored.

Cole's wife, Amy, shared an adorable moment between Cole and his son Caden. The Yankees pitcher kissed his son on the cheek following another impressive start.

Amy's Instagram story

Both Caden and his mother, Amy, were present at TD Bank Park to support Gerrit Cole.

Cole and Amy know each other from their college days at UCLA and tied the knot in 2016. They are parents to two sons: Caden Gerrit Cole (June 2020) and Everett Cole (January 2023).

How did Gerrit Cole perform in his second rehab start with Double-A Somerset?

Gerrit Cole put up another quality start for the Somerset Patriots on Sunday against the Hartford Yard Goats. Starting the game, Cole threw 4.2 innings, allowing only two hits and one earned run while striking out four.

The Patriots won the game 4-2 and improved their season record to 28-29. After game, Cole was happy with his start, where he consistently clocked 95-96 mph fastballs.

“Second rehab start, pretty good day, still got things to work on,” Cole said. “For back-to-back [starts], I felt pretty good. Wish I would’ve been able to crisp up the location quicker. Really, that was about it.”

Cole threw 57 pitches, of which 44 were strikes.

“I thought the fastball was not very good early — just missing in bad places,” said Cole. “That definitely progressed to where we executed the last seven or eight of them in a row.”

The only pitch that seemed concerning was his slider, which received hard hits from batters. Impressively, Cole has yet to walk a single hitter in his first two starts with the Patriots.

This was Cole's second rehab assignment. His first also came against the Yard Goats, where he pitched 3.2 scoreless innings across 45 pitches.

Cole is expected to make one more rehab start either for Somerset or Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. It's still unclear if one will be enough as Yankees are expecting him to return without any rush.

