PHOTO: Houston Astros' J.P. France & wife Jessica welcome second child to their growing family

Houston Astros pitcher J.P. France recently achieved one of life's greatest gifts. The 29-year-old and his wife Jessica welcomed a newborn daughter into their family.

"• Remington Grace France • 4.3.24 • 7lbs 11oz • 1:15am • 20 inches You’ve completed our little family and changed our whole world our little love 💕 you have the best daddy and big brother ever! #Godisinthis #blessed #love" - @themtvjess

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

J.P. and Jessica's daughter has been named Remington Grace France. The newborn is the couple's second child after son Liam.

Jessica is known for her time on reality television series "The Real World: Portland," which aired on MTV. Jessica also appeared in other reality series franchises such as "Rivals II," "Free Agents" and "Battle of the Exes II."

Houston Astros' topsy-turvy start to season

To say that the Houston Astros are having a roller-coaster start to the season would be an understatement. The team currently sits fourth in the American League West with two wins and five losses. Only the Oakland Athletics sport a worse record than the Astros in the league.

The team's record, however, doesn't reflect its overall statistics. The Houston Astros currently boast the third-best OPS league-wide with .855. They have also hit the second-most home runs (12) so far. In terms of counting stats at the plate, the Astros are at the top of the league.

In terms of output on the mound, the Astros are in the top six in the league with a 2.86 ERA. The team also surrenders just .210 on average to opposing batters to start the season.

The Houston Astros have been the most dominant team in the American League in the past decade. Since 2015, they only had one losing season but have qualified for the postseason in all but one season.

There was a recent change in leadership in the Astros' locker room as manager Joe Espada replaced long-time skipper and MLB legend Dusty Baker at the helm. Taking into account the stats produced by the team, it remains to be seen if the Astros can translate their numbers into wins.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.