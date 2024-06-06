PHOTO: Jonathan Aranda's newborn daughter takes a nap on dad's chest during flight

In the recent roster changes for the Tampa Bay Rays, Jonathan Aranda was sent down to the minors, and outfielder Josh Lowe was taken off the injured list. Aranda has joined the Triple-A affiliate team, the Durham Bulls, after a brief 18-game stint with the Rays.

His crucial home run in a recent game helped the Bulls continue their winning streak. However, he still finds time to spend with his family.

Aranda's wife, Milka, shared some family moments on her Instagram stories, capturing their newest family member, Regina, sleeping on her dad Jonathan’s chest. The couple welcomed their daughter in January.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Source: @milkamedranoa (Instagram)

Milka also shared some stunning photos of herself dressed casually. In the last photo, she uploaded a picture of their newborn daughter Regina with a caption saying:

Trending

“Fue la mas feliz en Miami” - @milkamedranoa

Which translated to English as:

“She was the happiest in Miami.”

Source: @milkamedranoa (Instagram)

After recovering from a fractured finger injury, he joined the Rays and played 18 games. However, the results weren't that impressive. Aranda scored three RBIs and a home run with a slash line of .213/.289/.319 with a .608 OPS.

Despite his struggles in the majors, Jonathan Aranda hopes to bounce back in the coming weeks and secure a regular spot for the Rays.

Jonathan Aranda and Milka attended the Bad Bunny concert

The Rays' star Jonathan Aranda and his wife, Milka, attended the Most Wanted Man Tour by Latin American megastar artist Bad Bunny in Tampa last month. Milka shared some glimpses of the electrifying concert by the Puerto Rican megastar on her Instagram.

“Most wanted tour Bad bunny” - @milkamedranoa

The show may have been a celebration of Aranda's 26th birthday on May 23, the same day as Bad Bunny's Tampa tour.

Expand Tweet

The couple often shares moments from their family life on social media.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback