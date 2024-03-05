PHOTO: Mariners' $209.3 million star Julio Rodriguez trades jersey with NBA phenom Kevin Durant

Recently, Seattle Mariners sensation Julio Rodriguez attended the game between the Phoenix Suns and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Footprint Center. J-Rod, who is preparing for the upcoming regular season at Peoria Sports Complex, took some time off to attend the NBA game.

He was joined by fellow MLB stars like Corbin Carroll, Willy Adames and Triston McKenzie to support the home team.

After the game, he met the Suns' forward Kevin Durant and even swapped signed jerseys with him.

"Purpose and Focus, then everything else is easy money like the sniper," he wrote in the caption.

The Suns, however, lost the game to Shai-Gilgeous Alexander-led OKC by 118-110. Durant had a miserable night, as he could only muster 20 points, four rebounds and three assists in 36 minutes of action. On the other hand, Shai led the Thunder, scoring 35 points, eight rebounds and nine assists.

In July 2023, Julio Rodriguez signed a 12-year, $209.3 million deal with the Mariners. The opt-out options start seven years into the deal.

Julio Rodriguez is ready to do one better than his 'wasn't happy' sophomore season

Despite making his second straight All-Star selection in as many years and finishing fourth in the AL MVP ballot, Julio Rodriguez feels he could have done better in 2023.

“You heard about it -- I wasn't happy with it," Rodríguez said to reporters. "There were a lot of moments that I feel like I should have done better, like I could have done better.

“I know my ability. I know what I want for myself. I know a lot of people are going to say, 'Oh, like he's struggled on this. He struggled on that.'

"But none of you guys -- with respect to all of you guys and everybody that watched me, everybody that supports me -- none of you guys would want me to be successful for this team like I want to be successful for this team.”

He also added that missing the playoffs was disappointing, but that he wants to win and get better.

“I want to win with this team,” Rodríguez said. “I want to do the best that I can to be able to win with this team. I know people will get frustrated, but I know nobody is going to get as frustrated as I [was] once I kind of failed. The only thing I can do is learn from it, grow from it, work on it and come back here and get better.”

With Julio Rodriguez in on a long haul with the Mariners, expect the club to only get better around the young star.

