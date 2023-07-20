PHOTO: MLB reveals 2024 All-Star Game logo

MLB and the Texas Rangers unveiled the logo for next year's All-Star Game at Globe Life Field on Thursday. The showpiece event is scheduled to return to Arlington for the first time since 1995.

The Rangers kicked off the countdown for the 2024 All-Star Game after unveiling the logo via their Twitter handle. The logo has the flavor of the Lone Star State as it has an outline of Texas with the state’s emblematic star.

The Rangers also shared a short clip, capturing the essence of the state. The 94th midsummer classic will be played on July 16, 2024.

Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung and MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred also unveiled a cut-out of the logo at the Globe Life Field on Thursday.

Rangers legends Kenny Rogers and Iván Rodríguez were also present at the unveiling, along with Arlington Mayor Jim Ross. The team also issued a statement, highlighting the significance of the logo for the whole of North Texas:

"The official logo for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game is a vibrant celebration of Texas and the diverse community of Arlington and its surrounding cities. At its core, the logo is a captivating representation of Texas pride and exudes a sense of energy and celebration, symbolizing the spirit of the All-Star Game and the host city."

Globe Life Field will host the jewel event for the first time after opening in 2020. The venue has witnessed a fair share of festivities since then, hosting the 2020 World Series after the NL Division Series and NL Championship Series.

"Within the mark, the Rangers' iconic typography is seen in the words 'All-Star Game' and punctuated by the state's emblematic star. Stylistically, the rough edges and dynamic colors bring a warm welcome for all baseball fans to the summer baseball festivities that lie ahead."

MLB's crown jewel returns to Texas next year

This year's All-Star Game, which concluded last week, witnessed the American League halt its decade-long losing streak in the event with a 3-2 victory in Seattle.

Elias Díaz became the first Rockies player to clinch the All-Star MVP award after his game-defining two-run homer in the MLB classic.

Incidentally, the site for the 1995 All-Star Game, Globe Life Park (now Choctaw Stadium), is just across the street from next year's venue.

