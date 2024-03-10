Nestor Cortes Jr. is preparing for a strong return in the 2024 MLB season and the New York Yankees pitcher had a special fan in attendance for the team's Spring Training game against the Minnesota Twins on Saturday.

Although the Yankees lost the game 10-7, Cortes' wife Alondra brought her one-year-old nephew Zyan to watch Cortes in action at Hammond Stadium. She also posted a story on Instagram with the kid donning a Yankees kit.

Image Credits - Alondra G. Esteras Russy Instagram

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Zyan is the son of Alondra's sister Dalila. Alondra often shares her affection for her nephew on social media.

By the looks of it, Zyan is quite a big fan of Cortes and has been to a few MLB games already.

A look at Nestor Cortes Jr.'s MLB stats and career honors

New York Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes Jr.

The New York Yankees drafted Nestor Cortes Jr. in the 36th round of the 2013 MLB draft. However, the Baltimore Orioles took the left-handed pitcher in the Rule 5 draft of the 2017 season.

Cortes made his Majors debut with the Orioles in March 2018. However, he returned to the Yankees on a one-year deal in 2019.

In 2020, Cortes spent one year with the Seattle Mariners before rejoining the Yankees in 2021 and becoming a regular for the Bronx Bombers. He earned All-Star honors for the first time in his career in 2022.

Across six seasons in the MLB so far, Cortes has racked up 413 strikeouts and 121 walks in 393.2 IP at a 3.82 ERA, and holds a 24-11 record.

During the 2023 MLB season, Cortes recorded 67 strikeouts and 20 walks across 63.1 innings pitched. He featured in just 12 games due to a shoulder injury as the Yankees failed to make it to the playoffs.

Nonetheless, Cortes has been looking sharp for the Yankees in spring training and he will be eager to help the team to potential glory in the 2024 season.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.