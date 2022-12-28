PHOTO: New York Yankees' Nestor Cortes and Ron Marinaccio spotted hanging out at a casino

Nestor Cortes and Ron Marinaccio of the New York Yankees were seen partying at a casino during the offseason. The exclusive photos were taken by Nicky, a New York Yankees fan, while the couple was seated at a casino table.

Ron Marinaccio and Nestor Cortes of the New York Yankees were photographed socializing at a casino.

A real-world casino's combination of games, entertainment, crowds, and atmosphere makes a visit appealing. People gamble for a variety of reasons, including the chance to win money, for entertainment, or simply to get away from their daily lives.

Nestor and Ron, without a doubt, went to a casino to have fun and get away from their hectic schedules.

Nestor's current salary with the New York Yankees is $727,500, while Ron's is $700,000.

From attending NBA games to NFL Christmas Day games, Nestor Cortes is visiting everywhere

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 14: Nestor of the New York Yankees pitches during the fourth inning against the Cleveland Guardians in game two of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 14, 2022, in New York, New York. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

New York Yankees All-Star pitcher Nestor Cortes is living to the fullest this offseason.

On December 26, Nestor and his fiance Alondra turned up for an NFL Christmas Day game at Hard Rock Stadium. Having been raised in Miami, he is a hard-core Miami Dolphins fan and was rooting for the team.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Nestor cheered on his Dolphins today while his fiancée was repping the Yanks Nestor cheered on his Dolphins today while his fiancée was repping the Yanks https://t.co/Hfq1pRjgLu

"Nestor cheered on his Dolphins today while his fiancée was repping the Yanks." - Talkin Yanks

Nestor was afterward seen watching the NBA Eastern Conference Finals the very following day. At the Miami Heat versus Boston Celtics game, Cortes offered a taste of his amazing fanboy experience with Miami Heat superstar Udonis Haslem on his social media account.

“What an incredible experience and human being. Captain of the 305 !!! I respect and admire everything you do.” – Nestor Cortes

Great going, Nestor!

Poll : 0 votes