PHOTO: New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge's wife, Samantha Bracksieck, witnessed All-Star slugger's epic record-breaking 62nd HR with her in-laws in Texas

MLB star Aaron Judge became the American League's single-season home run record-holder on Tuesday by hitting his 62nd home run. The All-Star slugger’s wife, Samantha Bracksieck, was in attendance for the historic moment.

Judge’s family and Samantha were present at the Texas Rangers' Globe Life Field when the outfielder hit his history-making home run and set a new record.

The couple held hands and walked through the back hallways of the field after the game.

Marly Rivera @MarlyRiveraESPN Aaron Judge heads to the press room with his wife Samantha and his family. Aaron Judge heads to the press room with his wife Samantha and his family. https://t.co/97qP3yBfqS

Judge's parents, Patty and Wayne Judge, were also present and witnessed their son's outstanding moment. Patty was seen holding Samantha's hand as Aaron Judge answered questions during the press conference.

Judge and Samantha were all smiles as they posed for a picture for Judge's 62nd home run celebration.

Judge and Samantha always kept their romance under wraps. The couple started dating in high school. The two reportedly parted ways before reuniting in 2019.

On Dec. 11, 2021, the New York Yankees star married his longtime lover in Hawaii. The Montage Kapalua Bay resort hosted elegant outdoor nuptials for the couple.

Samantha doesn't have any presence on social media, and Judge, too, is quite inactive. However, images from their wedding went viral on social media.

"Pictures of Aaron and Sam's wedding in Hawaii yesterday from dailymail.com#aaronjudge #samanthabracksieck" - aron__judge__updates99

Aaron Judge’s wife Samantha Bracksieck is among the Yankees WAG's favorites

All of the wives and girlfriends of the New York Yankees players seem to adore Samantha.

They celebrated Samantha's birthday on a bus that was decked with balloons and presents on Aug. 13, 2021, following the Yankees' loss against the Chicago White Sox.

"Aaron Judge’s Fiancé Popping Bottles for Her BDay After Tough Loss" - sideactionhq

Judge has solidified his place among the all-time greats of the Yankees after a spectacular season. While leading MLB in home runs and the AL in RBIs, he is now trailing Luis Arraez in the American League batting race at .313.

Additionally, Judge is the AL's top player in 11 of the 12 categories required to win an unprecedented quadruple crown. The 12 categories are: extra-base hits, extra-base hits, total bases, wRC+, home runs, batting average, RBIs, runs, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, OPS, and WAR.

Judge has improved steadily in the AL since winning Rookie of the Year in 2017.

