PHOTO: Trevor Bauer and agent Rachel Luba pose for a celebratory moment after setting single-game strikeout record in LMB

Diablos Rojos del Mexico star RHP and former Dodgers ace Trevor Bauer was observed sharing frames with his agent, Rachel Luba, after a historic night in his latest start in the Mexican Baseball League.

The duo posed for a celeberatiry moment after Bauer crested history by setting a new single-game strikout mark in the LMB.

Take a look at the image here:

Screenshot from Rachel Luba's story on Instagram

Trevor Bauer had already claimed the record for striking the most batters consecutively in a LMB game, with a whopping nine strikeouts.

Now, he has surpassed that mark and created history in the Mexican League, as he struck out 19 batters. He gave up just one earned run on five hits in 8.2 innings pitched in his most recent start for the Rojos del Mexico. In the process, he helped his team to a 6-1 win against the Guerreros de Oaxaca.

The former 2020 NL Cy Young Award winner hasn't pitched in the MLB since July 2021. His accuser from 2021, Lindsey Hill, had charged the pitcher with assault allegations.

The MLB handed him the biggest suspension, which amounted to two full seasons. The ban got reduced to 194 games, but the Dodgers relieved him of his services and terminated his contract on Jan. 12, 2023.

Since then, Trevor Bauer hasn't been able to find any suitors in the MLB. But his agent, Rachel Luba, helped revive his career, as she negotiated a deal with the Yokophama DeNa BayStars in the NPB, who signed Bauer for $4 million in 2023. He finished the 2023 NPB season with a healthy 10-4 record and 2.76 ERA.

Thereafter, Luba was on the march again, as she helped Bauer sign a deal with the Daiblos Rojos del Mexico in the LMB. It was initially penned down for only five games but was later extended until the end of the 2024 season due to Bauer's pitching dominance in the league.

Rachel Luba voiced optimism on Trevor Bauer's contract extension in the LMB

Trevor Bauer is dominating the LMB with an immaculate pitching statline.

He reaped the benefits of his dominant outings, as he was handed a contract extension by the Diablos Rojos del Mexico until the end of the season. Commenting on the same, Rachel Luba said:

"He came down just for five games initially, but was really enjoying it. He decided it's not a bad place to be while trying to get back into MLB."

While Trevor Bauer continues to make a strong case, only time will tell whether the former Reds and Dodgers pitcher finds any suitors in the MLB.