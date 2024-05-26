PHOTO: Trevor Bauer and his agent Rachel Luba poses with ex-Yankee Didi Gregorius after reunion at LMB' All-Star gala

Out of favor with MLB teams, Trevor Bauer took his pitching skills to the Mexican Baseball League, also known as Liga Mexicana de Béisbol, or LMB. He agreed to play five games for the Diablos Rojos Del Mexico of the LMB League in April, with an opt-out clause that allows him to leave upon being offered by a major league team.

It's unclear if Bauer will return to majors this year but he certainly made his mark south of the border in Mexico. Trevor Bauer and his agent, Rachel Luba, attended the LMB's All Star Gala over the weekend. There, they met a common face from his time in the majors.

Former Yankees star Didi Gregorius, who now plays for the Algodoneros de Unión Laguna of the Mexican League, was there at the event. He caught up with Bauer and Luba at the event. The trio posed for photos, which Luba shared on her social media account.

Congressman from Missouri comes in support of Trevor Bauer after Cardinals executive denial

There were some rumors that the Cardinals were looking to sign Trevor Bauer for the season. However, those were completely quashed when St. Louis Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak denied such claims.

He also mentioned the 'moral' code, saying why they are not looking into Bauer.

"All the noise that was around that [Bauer], I just don't know if that would be good for this community, good for our team," Mozeliak said on Sports Plus. "And I don't want to make it look like I'm so desperate to have to win that I would do something that, maybe, would fly in the face of one's moral compass."

Congressman Eric Burlison from Missouri came out in support for the ex-Dodgers star, saying:

"The moral thing to do would be give a chance to @BauerOutage, a talented young pitcher who hasn’t been found guilty of anything and is the victim of extortion and fraud. One thing we can all agree on is that John Mozeliak is not desperate to win. @Cardinals," Burlison tweeted.

Mozeliak's comments do give an insight into how the league is looking at any potential Trevor Bauer signing. It seems teams are not keen on having him, given his off-field issues.

