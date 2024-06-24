PHOTO: Trevor Bauer's agent Rachel Luba shares picture of ex-Dodgers pitcher posing with octopus sculpture

Trevor Bauer and his agent, Rachel Luba, visited one of Oaxaca City's famous tour sites, Centro Cultural San Pablo. The place was decorated with Mexican cultural art and heritage, which wowed Luba, who shared her trip moments on Instagram on Sunday and Monday.

She thanked Alfredo Harp Helu, the owner of Diablos Rojos del Mexico, for gifting them traditional Mexico shirts, and also expressed her gratitude on behalf of Bauer when he received an alebrije octopus sculpture, which represents Mexican folk art, as a gift.

“@baueroutrage [Trevor Bauer Instagram handle] loving his new alebrije octopus sculpture, gracias Harp familia,” Luba wrote in her story.

She also shared a picture of her embracing the Mexican culture.

“In my Mexican era,” she wrote.

The Bauer group also visited the Museo Textil de Oaxaca, where they viewed fine textile works.

“textile museum was stunning,” she wrote.

Trevor Bauer gifted chocolate for his Mexican League record

Trevor Bauer achieved a milestone in the Mexican League. In his recent game against playing for. In his recent game against Guerreros de Oaxaca, the 33-year-old Diablos Rojos ace stuck out 19 batters in 8.2 innings, setting a League record.

It brought Bauer’s record to 9-0 with a 1.56 ERA in 11 games, with 102 strikeouts in 69.1 innings. He was gifted a chocolate by his team, featuring Trevor Bauer and the number 19, as a tribute to his record, on the wrapper.

“The best chocolate in Mexico is called Trave Bauer,” he wrote on Instagram.

Despite his successful overseas leagues in Japan and Mexico, Bauer still longs for his return to MLB. Even after clearing his allegations and serving his suspension, no teams, including his former club Los Angeles Dodgers, showed any interest in calling Bauer, not even after he declared to play for the league minimum wage.

He stays active on social media and can often be seen taking jibes at MLB teams for avoiding him. It is unclear whether Bauer can reappear in an MLB jersey, but he does not intend to stop trying anytime soon.