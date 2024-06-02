PHOTO: Yankees captain Aaron Judge spotted enjoying coffee date with furry companions Penny & Gus

Aaron Judge, the captain of the New York Yankees, was spotted enjoying a casual coffee date with his two furry companions, Penny and Gus. The baseball star, who is known for his ability to hit towering home runs, showed his softer side by spending quality time with his four-legged friends.

Judge posted a picture on his Instagram where his two dogs were seen sniffing the coffee cup he was holding.

“Hot or Iced??” Judge captioned the picture, sarcastically asking the dogs what type of coffee they want.

This isn’t the first time that Judge has brought the two dogs out in front of the baseball world. He posts their pictures from time to time on social media. It can be said Gus is everyone’s favorite, despite bringing Penny to the Yankee Stadium a couple of times. Last year, on May 26, the internet witnessed an adorable moment when Judge and Gus were seen playing fetch together.

According to a Yes Interview, before Penny and Gus, there was another dog in Judge’s life. His first dog, Lucky, belonged to his parents, who had picked him up from a shelter. Judge’s primary choice was bigger dogs, but he quickly changed his mindset for his wife, Samantha.

Samantha grew up with small dogs and had told Judge that they would have a small dog once they got a house with a yard in New York because they are easier to maintain.

Judge’s love for dachshunds began to grow from there and he went on to have two of them, Penny and Gus. He has praised Penny for being a loyal dog and has also regarded her as his "sidekick”. Someday he wishes that the Yankees club would host a “Dog Day”.

Anthony Rizzo’s dog played an important role in Aaron Judge’s career

Aaron Judge shared a surprising fact last year in an episode of the Jimmy Fallon show. The surprising fact was that the reason behind his rejoining the Yankees was no one but Anthony Rizzo’s dog, Kevin.

Aaron Judge, a dog lover himself, couldn't bear the thought of separating his pup, Penny, from her best friend. Rizzo, knowing this, played up the dog duo's bond, sending pictures and reminding Judge of their inseparable friendship.

“After every meeting, I’d sit down with my wife, and we kinda look at each other and are like, ‘we’re Yankees,'” Judge said to his wife Samantha

Aaron Judge re-signed a $360 million nine-year contract with the Yankees on Dec 7, 2022. He is doing quite well this season. He is batting at .282 and has hit 21 home runs so far this season.

